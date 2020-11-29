News

Wife of Akeredolu’s CoS regains freedom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Wife of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale has regained her freedom following her abduction by kidnappers two days ago.

 

The release of Mrs. Ale from the captivity of her abductors was aided with the intervention of men of the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps. Chief Ale’s wife was kidnapped on Thursday at Owena axis a few meters from military check point while on transit from Lagos to Akure.

 

According to a source, Amotekun was said to have stormed the area where the incident occurred shortly after her kidnap was reported. It was gathered that the security outfit collaborated with local hunters and vigilante in the area to trace the perpetrators of the crime as well as intense combing of the area.

 

Some hoodlums connected with the crime were said to have been apprehended and had been transferred to the state capital, Akure for interrogation.

 

The source said: “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff has secured her freedom and on her way to Akure. She was released without paying ransom as she was rescued by Amotekun and local hunters.”

 

Confirming the release of the victim, the State Commandant, Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye said it is too early to disclose how the rescue operation was carried out for security purposes. Meanwhile, attempts to confirm the development with the state Police Command did not yield results as the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reached.’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Thousands of empty seats at Trump’s comeback rally in Tulsa

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff. Trump ignored health warnings to hold his first rally […]
News

Nigeria heading towards anarchy, Christian lawyers cry out

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) has raised the alarm over the level of insecurity in the country, saying that Nigeria is heading towards anarchy. They therefore called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency put in place measures that will immediately curtail the impasse and secure the lives of Nigerians. […]
News

ISSUP calls for more synergy in drug control

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

The International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP) Nigeria has called for more synergy in the nation’s drug control efforts. This call was made by the President of ISSUP Nigeria, Dr. Martin Agwogie at the maiden session of ISSUP Nigeria bi-monthly webinar which held recently. According to Dr. Agwogie: “There is the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: