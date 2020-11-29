Wife of Akeredolu’s CoS regains freedom

Wife of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale has regained her freedom following her abduction by kidnappers two days ago.

The release of Mrs. Ale from the captivity of her abductors was aided with the intervention of men of the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps. Chief Ale’s wife was kidnapped on Thursday at Owena axis a few meters from military check point while on transit from Lagos to Akure.

According to a source, Amotekun was said to have stormed the area where the incident occurred shortly after her kidnap was reported. It was gathered that the security outfit collaborated with local hunters and vigilante in the area to trace the perpetrators of the crime as well as intense combing of the area.

Some hoodlums connected with the crime were said to have been apprehended and had been transferred to the state capital, Akure for interrogation.

The source said: “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff has secured her freedom and on her way to Akure. She was released without paying ransom as she was rescued by Amotekun and local hunters.”

Confirming the release of the victim, the State Commandant, Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye said it is too early to disclose how the rescue operation was carried out for security purposes. Meanwhile, attempts to confirm the development with the state Police Command did not yield results as the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reached.’

Like this: Like Loading...