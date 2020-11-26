Wife of slain vendor denies N500m suit against Gbajabiamila

The wife of an Abuja-based vendor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke, who was shot and killed by a security aide attached to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on November 19, has disassociated herself from the law suit filed against the Speaker demanding a compensation of N500 million from the Speaker.

The decease’s wife, Mrs Josephine Okereke distanced herself from the suit at a media briefing Thursday in Abuja.

According to her, she was not consulted by her late husband’s family before a legal action was reportedly instituted against the speaker even though they were looking for justice.

The widow said although she wants justice for her late husband, the Speaker’s gesture in setting up a trust fund for her and her children made such lawsuit unnecessary.

She appealed to the Speaker to continue with what he planned to do for them and not to be distracted by the legal action filed by the family of her late husband.

The president of the Abuja Newspaper Distributors Association of Nigeria, Comrade Benji Obidan, also distanced the association from the lawsuit, calling on the government to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book.

The legal adviser to the association, Barrister Wilfred Okol, advised government officials to subject their security operatives to psychological examination to ascertain their mental stability.

