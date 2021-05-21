Metro & Crime

Wife stabs husband to death for impregnating another woman

Police have arrested a 47-year-old woman, Olansile Nasirudeen, for allegedly stabbing her 51-year-old husband, Jimoh Nasirudeen, to death in Ogun State. The suspect, who is a butcher, stabbed her husband, also a butcher, to death in Ijebu-Ode area for allegedly impregnating another woman. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to the New Telegraph in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO in charge of Obalende Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode, SP Murphy Salami, that the suspect, who is a co-butcher with the deceased, sighted a woman who her husband recently impregnated at the abattoir, and she started questioning the woman about her audacity to get pregnant for her husband. He said: “This led to an argument between her and the deceased, as a result of which the suspect picked a knife and stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg thereby, cutting one of his veins.”

The deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid and was later transferred to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital where he eventually died while receiving treatment, due to excessive bleeding. The PPRO said upon the report, the DPO in charge of Obalende Division, SP Salami, led his men to the scene, but the suspect had taken to flight before their arrival. But, according to him, the police traced Olansile to Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode where she was arrested.

He added: “On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand. “The corpse of the deceased had been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites after the autopsy has been conducted on it.” Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for discreet investigation and prosecution.

