WIFFEN: Celebrating women in film industry

Girls’ Voices Initiative recently rallied women from over 100 countries to Abuja, to reward their hardwork, excellence, tenacity, diligence, courage, and outstanding performances in the film industry. REGINA OTOKPA was there:

From time immemorial, women have proven to be special personalities who inspire confidence, raise standards where ever they find themselves.

Despite the innumerable attempts to shut down their voices, cripple their will power and relegate them to the background, they have continued to rise like a Phoenix, breaking all bounds to take their place and change the status quo.

Days after the National Assembly of Nigeria failed to recognise the relevance of women in decision making and failed to adopt legislations and policies that would promote gender equity and inclusiveness, the first Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN), was birthed on Nigerian soil, drawing women from all over the world.

It was a night of glee and glamour, as women gracefully stepped out to celebrate fellow women who have stood out and made a mark in various segments of the film industry. It was an award ceremony which had women playing all the roles from the Disc Jockey, to the compere and award presenters.

According to the French Embassy, major sponsors of the Festival, WIFFEN which was aimed at bringing out talents and facilitating women’s access in the film industry, was already yielding positive results. Head of Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of France, Rafael Pont, revealed that the event which featured awards going to 16 film makers, was part of preparations for the International Women’s Day.

Festival Director, Carolyn Seaman, noted that the film festival was deliberately created to target women working in different aspect of film making, given that women were ranked really low when it comes to being in the leadership cadre within the industry.

She said: “This is a platform for women to project their skills, worth, their products. Women are working really hard, they tell the best stories so we felt we need to create a platform for those stories to come across to reach the public and create the kind of change we want to see in society.

“We are unapologetically biased because for us this is how we bridge the gap and close the divide when it comes to women being able to get a space in the industry. We are very proud of the films we have received for screening because they are very high quality films.”

She revealed that the jury equally draw from different countries, had a tough time screening the 200 short, student, animation, and documentary films selected from over 3000 film entries from over 130 countries.

With female film makers from the United States of America clinching the highest number of awards in various categories, Spain, Ukraine, Iran, Nigeria, Turkey, United Kingdom, France and Switzerland also shined at the ceremony which attracted members of the Diplomatic Corps, female Chief Executive Officers amongst others.

The Festival Show runner, Stephanie Odia who insists women tell the best stories in the film industry, said it was a night to celebrate excellence in women in a remarkable manner, but most importantly, to build support and inspire one another to grow in the industry. However, disturbed over the marginalisation of Women in the industry, she is optimistic WIFFEN would have a ripple ineffective in film.

She said: “It took us and the judges a hard work to pick the 200 movies. Women actually tell the best of stories. We are not short of ideas. When it comes to funding, putting stories out there distribution or marketing to a large extent women are disadvantaged.

“We are hoping to correct this now with the opportunity that WIFFEN is providing so that a lot of these women who have very beautiful stories to tell most of which you would want to watch, will have them in the society to teach lessons and encourage the entire society.

“We have to be valued for the skills we are bringing to the table, empower women with the right information, connect them to the resources that they need to help them make significant value out of the work they are investing in the industry.”

Reacting to INSIDE ABUJA’s curiosity on why Nigeria won in just one award category, “Best Actress” despite all the work put in by many women in the Nigerian film industry, Odia explained that, “we had submissions from about 130 countries worldwide including other African countries. “We went by merit; celebrating the achievement of women in Film doesn’t matter where you’re from, what continent you’re from or the colour of your skin.

We had a jury that worked strictly by merit to pick the outstanding movies.” Various recipients of the award, who didn’t fail to express their excitement, noted that a platform where women gather, push and celebrate each other was one worth celebrating.

They urged women to put in their best in whichever field they find themselves knowing they are not limited to anything and whatever a man can achieve, women can equally achieve and even much better. Helene Pont, a member of the jury from France, was shocked when her name was mentioned as the most outstanding jury.

Speaking mildly on the selection process she said, “I was lucky enough to watch more than 120 movies for the selection of the festival. “It was not easy because to be honest, I saw numerous films that are very good. I’m very happy to see how fantastic women are in making movies all around the world and I’m very happy because the best picture is from Ukraine; Carol of The Bells, this movie is so incredible and really deserves more.”

Thrilled at what women are doing in the film industry globally, High Commissioner for Jamaica to the Nigeria, Esmond Reid, said films were a representation of the “best of who we are in our everyday life.

“It was really good to see films from so many countries all over the world. Films that depicted different aspects of human existence and of course, congratulations to WIFFEN for organising such an event. “I hope to see it grow from strength to strength year after year, have more and more countries and filmmakers participate, and that will continue to tell the human story that we are all brothers and sisters, and we’re all each other’s keeper.

“Women are strong, resilient and filmmaking is certainly one area in which they are excelling. They can continue to excel and inspire not just women and girls, but the entire humanity. This is a special moment for women,” Reid said.

Veteran Actor, Tony Goodman, who graced the event, said he gets sick whenever he hears females were being discouraged from getting into the mainstream entertainment.

“First as a parent, what did you deposit in her while she was growing? Were you able to impact some basic truth about life, that life is knowing who she is, where she is coming from? “I feel that If my parent has done so well to get me up to this stage, I owed them that even to do more.

What becomes my watch word is discipline. There is nothing that people feared about the movie industry that does not exist anywhere. “Talking about sexual harassment its everywhere even in the church, but if you have the right orientation, upbringing, words from the beginning sinking into you, you will grow up each time remembering those words that are on marble knowing that I must not disappoint my father, mother, states, nation. “When you have that behind your mind, you are not tossed left right and centre with all manner of issues that may confront you.

Everybody faces challenges but how you deal with them remain indelible. “I get so excited each time I get on set and I see ladies behind the camera. it means that a woman can think beyond just having children at home, the other room and the kitchen.

“We have vibrant young ladies, CEOs round this nation, they didn’t get there by mere wish, they worked their way to the top.

So don’t tell me one person is harassing you and then got pregnant along the road. It means you are not disciplined and that was why you are stocked,” he said. Well, the 2022 WIFFEN may have come and gone, but it remains the first of it’s kind.

Who knows, it could just be on it’s way to becoming the Women Oscars, as women are already looking forward to the next edition with hopes of a greater outing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...