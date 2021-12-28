News Top Stories

Wigwe: 2022’ll be big for Access Bank

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Lender’s agency network attracts 700,000 customers monthly
Women half of Access Bank’s customers

The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has predicted that 2022 will be a “big, big year” for the financial institution. Speaking in an interview with Julia Chatterley, Anchor of First Move on Cable News Network (CNN), Wigwe disclosed that Access Bank’s African expansion had been part of the lender’s corporate strategic planning since 2017, adding that the plan was informed by the need to support its correspondent banking and payments business, as well as to ensure that there is greater trade within the continent.

He said: “It’s something that we’ve been planning as partof ourcorporatestrategic planning 2017, and the whole idea has been to support our correspondent banking business, to support our payments business and to basically ensure that there is greater trade within the continent. “We’re basically making sure that we have a strong presence in all the major trade centres in the continent, to make sure we can access UK as a strong encore that we can support correspondent banking. And that we can physically build that presence in the continent that supports payment within the continent.

So, I think we’re on track. “I think in terms of profitability our different franchises are doing exceedingly well. And I think 2022 perhaps is actually going to be a big, big year for the institution.” Responding to a question on Access Bank’s target of providing one out of every two Nigerians with financial access and with banking services, Wigwe said that the financial institution aimed to use its agency banking network, which currently attracts about 700,000 customers every month to grow its customer base to between 80 million and 100 million.

He said: “Our platform is showing that today, we bank for our 50 million Nigerians, which means that we bank, what, 25 percent of the population, but in terms of the banking population actually. Now, banking one of every two Nigerians takes us close to about 100 million people.

In terms of bankable Nigerians, it will be anywhere between 80 million and 100 million for us to actually get that figure right. “So, we’re going to pursue this whole activity through agency banking network. We’ve created a different type of branch network specifically in major cities. And today, we’re probably, what, bringing in about 700,000 customers every month. And I think that figure is going to grow a lot more in 2022 with some of the things we could have done.” On Access Bank’s support for women, Wigwe, who revealed that half of the lender’s customer base today are women, noted that the bank’s W-program, created in 2014, was primarily aimed at empowering women. He said: “In 2014, we created the W-program which is a more robust program, and it’s about inspiring, it’s about connecting and it’s also about empowering women.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Outrage as secret oath-taking scandal rocks Fayose-led Ekiti PDP camp

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

There was a mild drama yesterday in Ekiti State as political camp of former governor Ayodele Fayose was enmeshed in a secret oath-taking scandal.   In a video circulated on Facebook, WhatsApp Youtube and other social media platforms as seen by our reporter, the Peoples Democratic Party’s ward executives in Council Area of Ekiti State […]
News

JUST IN: US court postpones trial of suspended Ogun gov’s aide to 2022

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Submits 97,000-page evidence against him   The fraud trial of Abidemi Rufai, suspended aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State who was indicted for alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, has been postponed to 2022. It was learnt that a fresh ruling of the court postponed the commencement of Rufai’s trial […]
News

90 days for rerun elections unconstitutional –Ekweremadu

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has canvassed early and staggered primary elections as panacea for highly contentious nomination process in Nigeria’s electoral system. Ekweremadu stated this yesterday during a webinar on “Electoral Reforms: National Assembly and the People’s Expectations”, which was organised by the Centre for Liberty in Abuja, in conjunction with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica