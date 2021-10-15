Business

Wigwe, Emefiele honoured with Juris Law Award

The Chairman, Body of Bank CEOs and Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to Corporate Governance and Rule of Law in Nigeria’s Banking Industry. Wigwe was presented the Juris Law Award by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad at the 2021 Judges Workshop on Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 which held on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 in Abuja. Also honoured with an award was the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele. The Juris Law Award is presented in honour of leaders who are taking significant steps towards promoting economic growth in Nigeria through deepening institutions, corporate governance and Rule of Law.

Accepting the award, Wigwe stated that he was honoured to receive the award, adding that “through innovative banking initiatives and our underlying sustainability drive, Access Bank will continue to create shared value for all our stakeholders, striking a balance between competitive advantage and corporate social responsibility.”

