Wigwe now Access Holdings CEO as Ogbonna heads Access Bank

Chris Ugwu

The Board of Access Holdings Plc yesterday effected major changes at the organisation as Herbert Wigwe was announced the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings. The changes also witnessed the announcement of the bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc. The development is further to the completion of the Scheme of Arrangement between Access Bank Plc (the banking subsidiary) and holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each resulting in the listing of Access Holdings Plc as the parent entity of the bank and related group companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the delisting of the bank. Also announcement also saw Mr. Victor Etuokwu emerge as Deputy Managing Director, Retail North and Mrs. Chizoma Okoli, Deputy Managing Director, Retail South. The board noted that the three appointments had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria and are effective May 2, 2022. The Board also announced the resignation of Mr. Adeolu Bajomo as Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations with effect from September 30, 2022. This follows his decision to pursue other personal interests. According to a statement signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Group Company Secretary, the appointment underscores the effectiveness of the Group’s robust succession planning arrangement and follows the appointment of the incumbent,

Dr. Herbert Wigwe, as the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings. Ogbonna has been the bank’s Deputy Managing Director since 2017. Prior to 2017, he was appointed Executive Director, Commercial Banking Division, in October 2013. He is a throughbred and consummate professional with over two decades of banking experience having joined Access Bank in 2002 from Guaranty Trust Bank. Ogbonna has been the Bank’s Deputy Managing Director since 2017. Prior to 2017, he was appointed Executive Director, Commercial Banking Division, in October 2013. He is a through-bred and consummate professional with over two (2) decades of banking experience having joined Access Bank in 2002 from Guaranty Trust Bank. Ogbonna has a very rich professional cum academic background. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an Honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (HCIB), Mr. Etuokwu was appointed an Executive Director of the bank in 2012 and his appointment was renewed in 2022 following the expiration of his second term. He has approximately three decades of banking experience cutting across Operations, Information Technology, Business Development and Retail Banking. He commenced his professional career in Citibank Nigeria where he served in various capacities including Head, Operations and Records and Reconciliations. He joined the Bank in 2003 and has led several critical projects including the mergers with the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc. Mr Etuokwu holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree and a Master’s in Business Administration from University of Ibadan and University of Benin respectively. He has attended several executive education programmes in prestigious institutions including Oxford Business School. He is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and represents the Bank on the boards of E-Tranzact Plc and Unified Payments Services Limited. He also sits on the Board of Access Pension Fund Custodian Limited. Mrs. Okoli is a seasoned professional with approximately three (3) decades of robust banking experience. She commenced her professional career in 1992 as an Executive Trainee in the defunct Diamond Bank Plc where she distinguished herself and rapidly rose through the ranks to become an Executive Director in 2016. Following the Bank’s merger with the defunct Diamond Bank in 2019, she was appointed Executive Director, Business Banking Division by the Bank. Commenting on these developments, Mr. Bababode Osunkoya, the Chairman of the Board, said: “The new appointments reflect the robustness of our leadership succession plan and our decision to considerably strengthen our retail business while harnessing the potentials of SMEs and financial inclusion towards the attainment of Group’s strategy. “The appointees have been selected based on their exceptionally rich, professional, academic, and corporate board experiences, which are all relevant to the needs of our Board. “We are deeply convinced that their skills will no doubt continue to add significant value to our bank’s quest to become Africa’s gateway to the world.”

