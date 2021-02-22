Wigwe: We’ll leverage AfCFTA for expansion

Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Hebert Wigwe, in this interview at the bank’s investor call, speaks on the benefits of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement and other growth potential. CHRIS UGWU was there

How do you intend to take advantage of Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA)?

There is an opportunity for Access Bank to expand to high-potential markets, leveraging the benefits of Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Africa presents a market opportunity of over 1.3 billion people and, additionally, AfCFTA is expected to expand intra Africa trade and provide real opportunities for Africa.

AfCFTA plans to ease nontariff barriers to trade on the continent, such as the reduction of red tape (which improves the time to export and import), removal of quotas and license and easing of rules of origin, among others.

Also, it is expected that the agreement would lead to cheaper consumer goods prices, which will drive improved wellbeing and promote access to cheaper intermediate goods for the industrial sector.

There is also the case for economies of scale as firms try to sell to the bigger African market, leading to increased efficiency. The last benefit is that countries would be more committed to industrialisation to really benefit from the bigger African market as exports in much of Africa is currently primary commodities.

We see many benefits to the bank and the various African economies within the AfCTA deal. Access Bank would be optimizing and taking maximum gain of the trade agreement by repositioning its operations and payment platforms to serve more customers across the continent.

The group has consistently delivered growth and created value over time and has the largest customer base in Africa, with a significant share of digitally active clients. The bank is also becoming an aggregator in Africa by building a global payments gateway, offering holistic trade finance support and offering correspondent banking services.

It is also focusing on key markets to support regional trade by targeting new opportunity markets and positioning the bank as a trade and payments gateway to the world.

The bank already operates in 12 countries following a series of acquisitions spanning from Kenya to Nigeria.

The markets of interest are Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Angola, Namibia and Ethiopia. It will also use its London-based unit as an “anchor for growth” to expand representative offices in countries such as India, Lebanon and China.

The African trade pact aims to bolster intra-regional commerce by lowering or eliminating cross-border tariffs, facilitating the movement of capital and people, promoting investment and paving the way for the establishment of a continental-wide customs union.

Access Bank plans to eventually expand into 22 African countries to cushion challenges in some markets, diversify earnings and take advantage of growth opportunities in the region.

We have rigorous philosophy and approach to organic and inorganic growth and expansion; capital accumulation and protection over time despite investments in infrastructure and growth; deliberate strategy to ensure diversification of earnings and dilute exposure to soft currencies and strong bench of talent with the bandwidth to deliver future aspirations.

How did you sustain the digital wind postmerger with Diamond Bank?

With respect to digital transactions, one of the things we made sure we followed up seriously and basically with the combination of Diamond Bank are things that have to do with digital analytics, understanding customer behaviour, and what we were looking at was to know how many transactions are being done through digital means on daily basis.

We basically ensure that our branches are competing among themselves and we have targets among our customers all the way down to retails; we talk of targets for account officers right down to those who are carrying POS in the market and we are asking them how many customers they signed using cards, how many of them are using cards.

The analytical framework at the engine to check the volume of transactions being handled daily on branch by branch basis was fine-tuned and so we started to see that it has begun to picking up. 2021 has started and we have started the whole process again, we have what we call the extreme wins, which have been adopted in a couple of other branches.

The whole idea is that if you use digital channel after a particular threshold you get a win and almost like a raffle and these things tends to increase savings accounts despite what is happening and those things has led to significant increase as far as digital revenue is concerned. But is not over yet.

We use it as a tool to basically reactivate several accounts and, as I speak to you, several accounts have been reactivated; we still have, to my mind, that we may have about 17 million accounts that need to be pushed even a bit more, so we are using gamification, we are using all of those tricks in a digital manner to ensure that the amount of activities people are carrying out on our platform are significant. I don’t doubt that in my mind that we have not gone up to 20 per cent.

With the existing customer base, there is still so much to be done.

With your spread almost across the continent, how are you going to make your transactions seamless?

We will make sure that transactions all the way from Nigeria to wherever you are in the continent happens seamlessly.

By the way, that is what is almost happening now, using Access Africa to make a transfer within a specific threshold to anywhere in the continent, it happens real time, am talking instantaneously.

So, if you want to pay your children school fees in Ghana, it is the same way you do a transfer anywhere in the world, it is the same way you do a transfer in Nigeria. If you do that payment, it gets there in a second, the same thing if you are transferring to Kenya or Rwanda.

So, we are going to make sure that we set up a switch network across the entire continent with the required compliance framework tracking everything, ensuring cyber security, to make sure there are no failures.

Do you have any plan to leverage insurance industry?

The group is considering floating an insurance brokerage subsidiary in a bid to leverage on the insurance market opportunity of $150 billion in countries with Access Bank presence.

Having secured the permission of its shareholders and relevant stakeholders to operate a Holding Company (HoldCo) structure, the bank is, however, planning to be the hub of all financial services, not only in Nigeria, but Africa and the global stage.

The proposed insurance brokerage would adopt a dynamic and creative approach to provide a value-added insurance broking services focused to meeting customers’ insurance protection needs.

There is a market opportunity of $150 billion in countries with Access presence assuming insurance penetration in these countries (4.4 per cent) grows to South African penetration (13.1 per cent).

Access Insurance Brokerage would adopt a dynamic and creative approach to provide a value-added insurance broking services focused to meeting customers’ insurance protection needs.

Access Bank is in partnership with Coronation Insurance to offer insurance products to the bank’s customers, while Access Bank-Coronation Insurance bancassurance is already available in Nigeria and Ghana.

What are the other strategic plans of the group?

The bank also plans consumer lending and agency banking as well as payments to boost revenue and is equally transforming payments and remittances using cheap forex from international remittances to feed trade, leveraging Access Africa connections to wallets and payment platforms.

It is also building on partnerships with financial investors, Development Finance Institutions, among others and providing strategic support to protect and grow partners’ value.

The bank has continued to deliver strong results and is focused on generating sustainable revenue across all income lines. We are also taking advantage of the expansion strategy to diversify its earnings and risk.

Nigeria will remain our largest market countries of presence targeting an impactful presence, reaping economies of scale, and leveraging digital and access to cheap funding sources. Across Africa, there is an opportunity for Access bank to expand to highpotential markets.

The Holding Company HoldCo) will consist of four subsidiaries, which include the Access Bank Group, Payments business, consumer lending and agency banking as well as insurance brokerage. We will therefore reorganise to capture these opportunities by transitioning to a HoldCo structure.

Through this reorganisation, we will create new product revenues without taking additional risk for the enterprise, ensure diversification of earnings, and support outside of Africa expansion.

Access Bank Group will consist of Nigeria, Africa and International subsidiaries, while the payments subsidiary will leverage the strong suite of the bank’s assets.

The consumer lending business has seen greater than 60 per cent growth in digital lending volume and value while the Insurance subsidiary will adopt a dynamic and creative approach to deliver value-added services focused to meet customer insurance needs.

You have maintained resilient revenue. What is driving the growth?

The bank has continued to deliver strong results and is focused on generating sustainable revenue across all income lines. Strong and diversified revenue growth has been driven by expansive retail banking growth and increased velocity of transactions, optimising value chain of wholesale banking customers, credit growth engine, prioritizing margin growth through efficiencies and delighting customers at every digital payment touchpoint.

With the growth of the operations, the bank has maintained a focus on efficiency in the last three quarters through sustainable cost to income ratio of 50 to 55 per cent given investments in digital and growth over the next two years.

Access Bank is driving group revenue growth through retail expansion with the bank’s retail banking business grown consistently across all income lines, driven by strong focus on consumer lending, payments and remittances, digitization of customer journeys, and customer acquisition at scale.

We have maintained strong capital levels despite investments for growth, accumulating capital over time. Opportunities for growth will be supported by a digital strategy that will set us apart as a clear-cut digital leader.

Our Africa expansion strategy is deliberate and disciplined, with a targeted focus and approach, supported by key enablers.

