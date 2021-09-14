Business

Wigwe wins Leadership’s Banker of the Year award

For navigating the challenges posed by COVID-19 and putting the bank in a good stead, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has been conferred with the ‘Banker of the Year’ award by 2020 Leadership Conference and Awards.

 

The award, which was held recently in Abuja, follows Wigwe’s recognition as the Banker of the Year at the 2021 African Banker- Awards (second consecutive time) and Best Banking CEO at the 2021 Global Brands Magazine Awards.

 

Receiving the award, Wigwe credited the efforts of all the employees at Access Bank who put a lot into ensuring that the institution has been able to attain the level of success that it has experienced over the last 18 months.

 

“This Award is dedicated to all the ‘Access Warriors’ who bought into our vision to establish Access Bank as not only the Africa’s gateway to the world, but also as the world’s most respected African Bank.

 

Together, we have been able to provide financial services to over 22 million previously underbanked individuals; given over 1 million women access to financial and non-financial offerings; and set the pace in banking through our novel digital and sustainable initiatives.

 

We would not rest on our laurels, but instead continue to redefine possibilities in sustainable banking,” he said.

