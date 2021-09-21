News Top Stories

Wike: 1999 Constitution clear on VAT collection

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the law guiding the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) by federating states is clearly spelt out in the 1999 Constitution as amended, and not an issue that should be politicised or looked at from the prism of religion or ethnicity.

 

The governor also urged federating states to harness their resources and generate revenues, including VAT, to advance their development, noting that VAT should not be used “to be our brother’s keeper”.

 

Wike spoke when the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the SUN (Newspaper) Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh led a delegation to present a  letter of nomination to him as the SUN Man of the Year 2020 Award at Government House, Port Harcourt.

 

He also observed that there are mounted attempts to frustrate federating states like Rivers, to actualise the constitutional provisions that empower them to harness their resources and revenues, particularly VAT.

 

He has also stressed that it is baffling to note that Rivers State is not included among states to benefit from any of the projects to be executed with the fresh loan that the Federal Government is seeking to obtain from the World Bank.

 

He also said that the collection of VAT should be considered on the merit of the law by some public commentators including state executives, rather than looking at it from prism of ethnicity and religion.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
