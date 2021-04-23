WIKE: 3,000 farmers to benefit from Rivers Cassava Factory

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that 3000 farmers will benefit from the state’sessing factory following its completion, noting that the factory has been positioned to create jobs for the people of the state. The governor, who spoke at a presentation of processed cassava flour by the Project Manager of Rivers State Cassava Processing Company Limited, Mr. Reuben Geisen, to him and the Rivers State Executive Council, also endorsed the inauguration of the facility in May, 2021. Wike said in 2015, when he assumed office, Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, one of the shareholders in the company was downsizing its operations in the country, and it was going to impede actualising the cassava factory if nothing was done. He said his administration decided to finance the project and today it has paid off because it is now completed and ready for production He said: “We put all the funds we could muzzle and today, we give God the glory, that we have achieved it. 3000 farmers will be benefitting.

If you calculate 3000 farmers making money and the multiplier effects, you’ll be talking about 6000 persons. “That is creating of jobs and we are happy that we are doing it. Our own is not propaganda, it’s not where, everyday, government releases money in the guise of boosting agriculture and at the end of the day, you don’t see anything.” The governor added: “The Rivers State Government took it upon itself, since we are trying to diversify, to make sure that this project is completed.

“We put all the funds we could muzzle and today, we give God the glory, that we have achieved it. 3000 farmers will be benefitting. If you calculate 3000 farmers making money and the multiplier effects, you’ll be talking about 6000 persons.

“That is creating of jobs and we are happy that we are doing it. Our own is not propaganda, it’s not where, everyday, government releases money in the guise of boosting agriculture and at the end of the day, you don’t see anything.” Wike noted that there should not have been delay for the Central Bank of Nigeria to support such venture especially because they saw the level of zeal and commitment the state shown which was also in line with Federal Government policy that demand cassava flour to be a component of baking flour.

The governor, however, expressed appreciation to the Central Bank of Nigeria for eventually approving money for the project even if it was coming when it has been completed. “We did not get support from anywhere, either from the Central Bank of Nigeria, or from any bank, at the onset.

I complained to the Governor of Central Bank that if there is one project that they must support it is this Cassava Processing Company. “The Federal Government policy on cassava flour is being talked about so much. So, for a state that has shown the zeal and commitment, there is the need that it should be supported. “Again, I spoke with the Governor of Central Bank recently and he said ok, they’re happy with us. I was surprised the other day, that they approved funds for us even though we have completed the project. But I have to still thank them for giving us loan which we are going to pay back. “We will invite the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Minister of Agriculture to come and see that ours is not mere talking.”

Like this: Like Loading...