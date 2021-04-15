Wike: 3000 farmers will benefit from Rivers Cassava Factory

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday declaredthat3,000farmerswould benefit from the state cassava factory following its completion. He said the factory has been positioned to create jobs for the people of the state. Speaking atthepresentation of processed cassava flour, the governor said the Rivers State Executive Council also endorsed the inauguration of the facility in May 2021.

He noted that in 2015, when he assumed office, Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, one of the shareholders in the company was downsizing its operations in the country, and it was going to impede actualising the cassava factory, if nothing was done.

Wike said his administration decided to finance the project and today it had paid off, because it was now completed and ready for production. “We put all the funds we could muzzle and today, we give God the glory that we have achieved. 3,000 farmers will be benefitting. If you calculate 3,000 farmers making money and the multiplier effects, you’ll be talking about 6,000 persons.

