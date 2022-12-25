Wike: A stylish man with Godfather aura

Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike (CON), represents many things to different people in Nigeria. To the indigenes of Rivers State, he is loved for the hardwork he puts in improving and developing the state. As one of the richest governors in Nigeria, his wealth is a tool that cannot be ignored.

This is why to some other politicians, he is the stubborn Aladdin, who only grants wishes to his circle of friends. To his G5 team, he is the respected Godfather and to his rivals, he is a pebble in their shoes that is difficult to remove. Wike has been described as the man with the magic wand, who can change the status quo in Peoples Democratic Party. He has dialed up several dramas that have changed the waves in the party’s politics and this has earned him the title as the most talked about man in the media.

Another side of Governor Wike that has kept him in the eyes of the public is his impeccable sense of style. Wike has made it a duty to wow his audience anytime he steps out for public functions. When the occasion calls for a suit, the enigmatic governor makes sure his suit is impeccable, with a matching tie, bowler hat and a walking stick. He also knows how to strike a pose.

His fashion is effortless, so much that, even if you don’t love his personality, you cannot help but love his sense of style. He was recently spotted wearing a pink jacket over a navy blue shirt and pants. A combination that shows that Wike is not just an ordinary conservative man when it comes to style.

When he is to wear native, he goes for the style that gets people picking a thing or two. An ardent supporter of the governor said that Wike has the aura of a Godfather. When he walks into a room, no matter how rowdy, it becomes calm when his presence is noticed.

A personality that is often described as intimidating. There may be many things people don’t like about Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, but one cannot ignore that he knows how to look good. The several times he has made fashion lovers proud is the reason he is on the list of our glam dudes.

