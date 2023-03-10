Wike Accuses Amaechi Of Plot To Ignite Fight Between Rivers, Igbos

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has accused Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, his predecessor and former Transportation Minister of plotting to ignite a fight between Rivers people and Igbos in the state by declaring that Igbos who lost their properties after the war will be compensated.

Wike is accusing Amaechi, who is campaigning for Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections of being divisive and attempting to resurrect a forgotten issue.

The governor, who spoke at Egbeda Community while inaugurating the Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area of the state also said that Amaechi and Cole are facing prosecution for allegedly defrauding the State of $50m.

He urged voters to vote for Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), claiming he is more disposed to sustaining the prevailing harmony in the state.

