Wike accuses APC of politicising security, says banditry won’t end

Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the current banditry ravaging some parts of the country, alleging that the problem persisted because the party was politicising security. Speaking yesterday when he received the Board of Editors of Independent Newspapers Limited, led by the company’s Managing Director and Editor-in-chief, Steve Omanufeme, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike accused the Federal Government of not supporting the state when it experienced issues of insecurity in 2015. The governor said: “They didn’t send special forces to Rivers State as they’re sending to other states now.

They refused to support me because they didn’t want the state to be governable. “Crime knows no boundary. It can be you tomorrow. If they had brought out zeal to fight crime, with seriousness and collaboration irrespective of the party you belong to, a good result will be achieved.

