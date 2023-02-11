News

Wike accuses Ayu of anti-party activity

Posted on

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has accused Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of indulging in anti- party for allegedly campaigning against the party in Kano State. Wike said that Ayu’s remark that “PDP has brought us shame,” was made against the party’s interest, noting that if there is any section of the PDP that has brought shame, it is the party’s national leadership, and not the PDP in Rivers State. Wike made the accusation yesterday at the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State Campaign Council for Eleme Local Government Area that held at the Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme. The governor said that Ayu spoke out of the abundance of his heart, though he might want to defend it as a slip.

“When you see undertakers, you will know those who came to kill this party. But the party will not die, they will die first. I didn’t know why they are wicked to this party, no wonder they left this party and joined the ACN before. “He (Ayu) said that they will not allow PDP to be in power. Is that a good chairman? It that not anti- party? Is the chairman not doing anti-party.

Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. For us in Rivers State, our own party is a good party. Our own is a party that has done Rivers State well,” he said. Wike also spoke about the poor implementation of naira redesign policy implementation and the socioeconomic hardship that it has caused Nigerians. The governor said that those supporting the poorly implemented naira redesign policy are enemies of the people and the country. Wike wondered why the national leadership of the PDP that is in opposition, and should always side with the people in the quest to return to power at the federal level, will support the anti-people policy.

 

Our Reporters

