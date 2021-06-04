Wike accuses FG of playing politics with judicial autonomy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Federal Government of playing politics with judicial autonomy by neglecting the constitution, explaining that under a federal system of government, it is only the executive arm that has the powers to present the annual budget to either state or National Assembly and also sign it into law.

The governor made the observation yesterday at the inauguration and handover of the National Industrial Court Judges Quarters in Old Government Residential Area, Port Harcourt. He noted that the new narrative that a presidential sadimplementation committee had been set up and would direct governors to sign budgetary allocations for the judiciary was purely unconstitutional. Wike said a federal government that is promoting autonomy of the judiciary should not have allowed the nation’s courts to be shut for about two months by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Like this: Like Loading...