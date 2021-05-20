News

Wike accuses oil firms of conspiring to make Niger Delta unsafe

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has accused international oil companies of conspiring with others to present the Niger Delta as unsafe in order not to relocate their corporate headquarters to the region. Wike, who made the allegation yesterday at the official inauguration of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt, noted that if such negative narrative continued, thecountry’scorporate existence and stability would remain threatened. The governor said it was morally offensive for oil companies to continue to exploit oil and gas in the Niger Delta and locate their headquarters elsewhere in the country.

He noted that for several years, multinational oil companies and some vested interest groups, had created the impression that Niger Delta was not safe to legitimise their sheer refusal to relocate their corporate head office to the region. “If Rivers State is not safe, why will NLGN be operating in Rivers State and have its headquarters in Rivers State. So, those proponents of insecurity please try to have a second thought. This state is safe. If the state is not safe, you cannot construct this edifice.”

