Wike, advocate of true federalism, national harmony–Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as an advocate of true federalism in the country based on his development initiatives within and outside Rivers State. Buhari stated this while inaugurating the Dr. Nabo Graham -Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt, built, furnished and handed over to the federal government by Wike –led administration.

The president, who also lauded the governor for promoting national harmony, noted that the project and several others testify to the governor’s commitment to the promotion of law and development in Rivers State and beyond. Buhari, who was represented by the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said: “I need not engage in poetic verbosity to properly describe the grand wonder that is being commissioned today.

“The icing on the cake is the fact that this edifice and its state-of-the-art facilities are structured to be self-sustaining through associated revenue earners, as designed by a man of higher vision, who is now fondly referred to as Mr. Project.” The President said he was aware that Wike extended development initiatives to the neighbouring Bayelsa State by executing multi-billion-naira projects that included a 900-bed space hostel and 1,500-capacity auditorium, in the Yenagoa Campus of the Nigerian Law School. This, he noted, is in addition to the provision of critical infrastructure support extended to federal courts in Rivers State, over the years.

“These are indeed pace-setting and unparalleled contributions by a State Government to what is ordinarily under the remit of the federal government. “Governor Wike’s dedication to these projects is better appreciated from the viewpoint of his being an unrelenting advocate of true federalism in Nigeria.” Buhari said the resultant effects of the governor’s sterling efforts have continued to strengthen the rule of law and national development.

According to him; “Governor Nyesom Wike has executed numerous landmark infrastructural projects which have transformed the human and economic development of Rivers State, while also forging socio-political alliances and promoting national harmony. “Indeed, our dear nation needs more of such unifying efforts. It is in recognition of the foregoing that my administration discarded political considerations and acknowledged excellence, by conferring Governor Wike with the Nigerian Excellence Award in Public Service, in October 2022, for his unprecedented leadership role in the delivery of legacy infrastructure projects in Rivers State and beyond.

“Your Excellency, you have indeed immortalised yourself and history will be kind to you.” In his speech, Wike said that sequel to his request for approval to build a law campus in Port Harcourt and subsequent approval given, he is today most delighted to have deliv-ered the facility, completed within 10 months. He stated that the contract for the project was awarded to indigenous contractors, who handled each of the structures under strict supervision, costing the state government about N17 billion. Wike revealed that one of the reasons why his administration has been able to embark on several projects is because President Buhari had graciously approved and released the unpaid 13 per cent derivation deductions since 1999 to all states in the Niger Delta. The governor insisted that the financial support given by the Rivers State government to the Nigerian Law School should be expended on the Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Campus and nowhere else. He said it will be unfair for the Rivers State government to have spent so much on providing the campus and not have an admission quota exclusive to the State.

