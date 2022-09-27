Wike and his political grudge

N yesom Wike won’t ever forgive Atiku Abubakar, Iyorchia Ayu and PDP. He is unable to move over his presidential ticket loss. He cannot get over the loss of his pompous and haughty grip on the party. Even if he did a lot to keep the party alive after its presidential loss in 2015, in actuality he didn’t do all he did for charity, the love of the party nor the love of the South. While disguising his well-kept presidential ambition, he occasionally told the press that he would favour zoning the presidential ticket to the North if doing so would ensure the party’s victory in the election. I don’t hold politicians completely responsible for their remarks, they don’t. Demanding differently will be unreasonable. The silent part is still part of the song, they say, but not so for Governor Wike whose current mission is to destroy Atiku and PDP because according to him the Atiku, Saraki and Tambuwal humiliated Jonathan out of office in 2015. Is Wike fighting a proxy war for Jonathan against Atiku? We all know the circumstances under which Atiku left PDP. He was literally forced out of the party in the ugliest manner by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Some of those who joined forces with him to stop Obasanjo’s third term ambition are still paying the price. Wike cannot get over his loss and therefore clutching on to every straw he could find. He’s angry and cannot hide the fact. When he sat down for a media chat with Channels Television, he said a lot of horrible things about PDP, Atiku and the Party’s National Chairman, Prof Ayu. Without any proof he claimed Ayu is corrupt, that he collected N1bn, that PDP is deceitful and Atiku dishonest. He went further to assert that the PDP Presidential Primary election was manipulated, and also claimed that he was offered a senatorial ticket by a presidential candidate which he declined. When the media went to town and attributed the deal to Tinubu, he quickly denied the statement as untrue. He asked the media to stick to facts. I also agree on this and also that I would like political leaders to be held accountable. But, did Prof Ayu make a categorical statement that he would resign his chairmanship, if a Northerner emerges as PDP presidential ticket? I have watched the video and listened to Ayu’s statement on this issue, and I cannot find where Ayu made the statement. In his statement, he said he would resign if the party asked him to resign, not if Wike ordered to resign. In this circumstance the party passed a vote of confidence on him rather than demand his resignation. Why is Wike, who is a lawyer, desperate to circumvent the constitution of the party just to score a point and win an argument? Why invoke the Doctrine of Necessity where the provisions of the constitution are explicit? I don’t think there is anything wrong with Ayu making the sacrifice to resign if that will make the party win 2023 but not on the prompting of Wike and his handbags. I saw the men hanging around him like vultures and wondered if men like Fayose and Duke are still PDP stalwarts. They can leave the party if they want and join forces with the Labour Party, APC or APGA all of which parade Southern candidates. Wike felt he was cute in his dark sunshades worn inside a room when he called out Ayu as corrupt and himself a proud saint. Let’s assume the National Chairman is corrupt as claimed, can Wike swear that he didn’t share money to induce delegates? Is that not corruption? Politics 101 taught that the fastest way to quit active politics is to be screaming, punching and kicking at the same time. This is exactly what Wike is doing. Deep down in his heart, he knows he has no future in politics. Rather than go down alone he wants to go down with so many heads. He wishes to be remembered as “the man that finally killed PDP”. I wish him luck! If God wants PDP to be destroyed, nothing can save it from implosion, but let me remind ‘General’ Wike that he is relevant today because he’s governor. When he leaves power in 2023, the relevance he thinks he commands will fade away. If he understood politics, he should know that in this business, you don’t allow yourself to get too angry with your opponent to the extent that you want to destroy your opponent and yourself. There is no profit in scorched earth politics and politics of mutual destruction. In politics, forgiveness is important and it takes a lot of energy to remain unforgiving than to forgive. Wike’s recent media chat exposed him as a man lacking in these fine principles. Looking back, I consider Atiku a very lucky man. It is God that delivered him from Wike. Imagine for a moment if he made the mistake of choosing Wike as his running mate? It’s also God that delivered Nigeria as a nation from Wike by making it possible that he lost both the presidential ticket and the position of running mate. In all my time as a political writer, I have yet to come across a politician so crude, so angry and very venomous like the Wike I watched on Channels media chat. In him I saw a black Hitler. He was reckless in his choice of words and could not hide his hate for Atiku whom he is doing everything to pull him down. Funny enough he claimed his agitation is in the interest of the South. Which South? South East, South- South or South West? Wike as far as I am concerned is on his own frolics. He is the reason why the South lost the PDP presidential ticket. He emasculated the South East and frustrated Peter Obi out of the PDP. When Atiku and Bala Mohammed declared their readiness to mute their presidential campaign in the interest of justice, equity and fairness if the Southern Governors forum will be gracious to concede the ticket to the South East being the only zone in the South that has not produced a Vice President or Governor, it was Wike who made this impossible.

He declared that zoning is not important; he said that what is important is a candidate that will win the election; he asserted that you don’t share a power that you don’t have. All this made sense to him until he lost the primary election and suddenly, he is now speaking for the South. How can a man that has single handedly, hired and fired a series of National Party chairmen from Sheriff to Secondus claim the party is not democratic simply because it’s either his way or the highway. It was he Wike that foisted the current National Chairman and his executives on the party. When he wanted to remove Uche Secondus, he accused the former Chairman of corruption and incompetence, but in his recent media chat, he claimed Secondus was removed to pave way for Southern presidency. All that he said in his media chat is contrary to the invented and manufactured tissues of lies, of how Secondus is corrupt and incompetent and in particular how Secondus turned WADATA House to ‘WADATA casino’. Wike hired and paid hack writers to write and promote negative narratives against Secondus. He humiliated and disgraced Secondus out of office. He also ensured that his minions in the judiciary frustrated all litigations to challenge his undemocratic actions against Secondus. What happened to Secondus’ integrity and reputation that were destroyed to pave the way for Wike’s presidential ambition? I will advise Atiku to focus on his campaign. The people of Rivers State are no fools. 2023, they will vote their choice and will vote wisely with or without Wike’s support. Ikpeazu is a mess and has no credibility to even deliver his senatorial ambition. Abaribe will humiliate him. In Oyo State, Governor Makinde will learn politics the hard way. I have no doubt in my mind that in his attempt to hurt Atiku and serve as Wike’s handbag, that Makinde will end up as a one term governor. In Benue where the governor has performed woefully, I don’t see PDP scoring a landslide with or without Ortom.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...