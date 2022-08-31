News

Wike: APC doomed without Buhari’s interference with 2023 polls

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be doomed if President Muhammadu Buhari does not renege on his pledge not to interfere with the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Wike noted that it means that Buhari is serious about leaving an enduring legacy of conducting free and fair election.

The governor, who spoke Wednesday at the flag-off of construction work of Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, that was performed by Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the Governor of Abia State, noted that APC will not win without Buhari’s interference.

He said: “I thank Mr. President that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election.”

Wike, who recalled how the APC-led Federal Government through the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, deployed the Nigerian Army to rig the 2019 general elections in Rivers State, but the people resisted and thwarted their scheme.

“Thank God Mr. President for saying that you will not interfere or intimidate anybody. That means APC has no way to win.”

He also expressed doubt concerning the public promise made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver a better election to Nigerians.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

