Wike: APC giving excuses for its “colossal failure”

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has berated the All Progressives Congress, (APC) for giving excuses for its “colossal failure ” having failed to transform the country. The governor, who spoke yesterday during the reception organised by the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome thousands of APC members back into PDP, also said that the achievements of his administration have killed the APC and other political parties in the state. He asserted that prior to 2015, the APC had promised to transform the country, fix the East-West Road, and provide good governance to Nigerians.

But, on the contrary, he said the APC has continued to give excuses for its colossal failure after it orchestrated the unfortunate conspiracy to remove President Goodluck Jonathan from office. The defectors include former Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Henry Ogiri; APC South- South administrative officer, Gloria Boma; Mr. Lolo Ibieneye and Alhaji Hassan Douglas. “Are things better today? So, why do you allow people to tell you lies? How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the All Progressives Congress. They have nothing for Nigerians.

It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President”. The governor, who bemoaned the marginalisation of Rivers State, regretted that several years after the Federal Government awarded the N120 Billion Bodo-Bonny Road, it has failed to provide its counterpart funding, allowing only the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to finance the project. “Look at since they started the Bonny-Bodo road, what has happened? As we speak, Federal Government has not released their counterpart funding for that road. Now, NLNG said let us do it and then deduct it from the tax we are going to pay to the Federal Government.

Is it how they have been doing in other states?” he asked. The governor noted that ahead to the 2023 general election, the APC has again started making false promises to construct a University of Transport, develop a deep sea port and industrial park in the state.

