Wike: APC made promises, but failed Nigerians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party that made a lot of promises before coming into power but failed Nigerians by not fulfilling the promises. He disclosed this yesterday while receiving the state executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, where he recalled that the APC promised Nigerians of solving most challenging national issues, but has since been giving excuses for their failure.

The governor said: “Nigeria is hoping for PDP because APC has failed Nigeria. This is no more time for promises. You have promised and you have failed. There is nothing to try you with again. Nigerians have realised that it is better they stay with the PDP that has the interest of Nigeria at heart than a party that gives excuses every day.

“You know there are problems in Nigeria and you made promises, asking Nigerians to vote for you and for five years, nothing has changed.” Wike, who told the delegation that his attention is focused on governance and delivering service to the people, however, added: “Let me state clearly that this is no time for politics. My concern now is to make sure we deliver all the promises we have made to the people of the state. When politics comes, we will have our report card to show the people.”

