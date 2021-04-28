Wike: APC’s bad leadership has collapsed Nigeria 

…imposes curfew at Rivers’ borders

Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the state of insecurity and the ongoing killings of citizens by outlaws in parts of the country, stressing that it was caused by bad leadership.

Wike, who made the assertion Tuesday when he had an interactive session with traditional rulers, political and opinion leaders of Andoni nationality at Government House, Port Harcourt, castigated APC governors for claiming their party has solved the problems of hunger and unemployment.

He said that APC governors barely stay in their states to provide governance for those who elected them, but prefer to indulge in sycophancy instead of speaking against the ills in the land and sincerely pursue solutions to them.

Wike said: “Nigeria has totally collapsed. Look at, today, what happened in Nasarawa and Benue states, how they slaughtered people on the road.

“See what is happening in Niger State and the APC Governor there is crying, saying he has been talking to the Federal Government but nobody has listened to him. And that Boko Haram has come to take over the state, which is closest to Abuja.”

The governor recalled that when he raised the alarm of the looming danger of insecurity it was politicised, some persons in the opposition dismissed it as mere politics. But, ironically states controlled by the APC are now the worst hit.

“Look at Kaduna and Imo states, there is insecurity everywhere. The only anger I have with the Imo State Governor is this: I don’t know how people politicise things.

“Nigeria has a lot of problems and they keep running to the villa everyday to disturb Mr. President, for him to see their faces, pose for photograph and will not allow him to work.

“You know you have crisis at your place, you can’t stay to solve it, but everyday you go to see Mr. President so that the world will know that you’re close to him.”

Governor Wike assured that the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road project will be completed by August 2021 because the contractor has been so directed.

In another development, Wike has imposed night curfew at all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo states.

Wike, in a statewide broadcast, said the curfew which takes effect from Wednesday night, is necessitated by the recent security breaches and deadly attacks on security personnel by yet to be identified gunmen.

“The government of Rivers State has decided to restrict night movements into and out of the state from the land borders of the state.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed and no person or vehicle is allowed into and out of Rivers State from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from tomorrow (Wednesday) 28 April 2021 until further notice.

“We wish to advise that those who have any legitimate need or reason to come into or go out of the state must do so before 8.00 p.m. when the curfew shall come into force daily.”

The governor stated that security agencies have been posted to monitor and enforce strict compliance with the curfew at all borders and or entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo states.

The governor said although the security agencies are investigating these attacks with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice, nobody yet knows where and when the next attack would take place.

“Neither do we also know the motives of the deranged characters or group behind these senseless assault on our state and the lives of security operatives working to keep us safe and secure.

“However, what is obvious is that the attackers and their sponsors are people who came from outside Rivers State, and as a government, we are determined to do everything within our powers to prevent the re-occurrence of such senseless and murderous acts aimed at creating an atmosphere of gross insecurity and panic among the citizens.”

