News Top Stories

Wike apologises to Oshiomhole for past remarks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has reiterated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 governors won’t abandon their call for equity, fairness and justice in any reconciliatory move within the party. Wike spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover, the 8th so far, and inaugurated by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State. According to the governor, before the PDP crisis, some party members sang the praises of the G-5 governors, but the same people now call them names for insisting on equity, fairness and justice.

He said: “I’m sure, those of them in my party, before, they cannot say anything without mentioning Wike. But now, because I said let the right thing be done, let agreement be agreement. Because I have said that, I have now become an enemy. These were people who were praising me morning, night, any day.

“But because we said, look, we had an agreement, do this, do that, and some people believe that they will not and we said it must be done. We stand for equity, fairness and justice. We are not against reconciliation, but reconciliation must be based on equity. “Politics now is about interest. You must tell me what is the interest of Rivers State.

I will not join anybody who does not want my state to benefit. I will not support anybody who does not like my state.” “When once you have lost integrity, there is nothing you can offer again. And that is the problem we are having in this country where politicians will stand up and make a statement.” According to him: “We need a Nigeria that all of us can be proud of.

All we are looking for is how Nigeria will progress. How people will have food on their table. It is not a about ethnicity, it is not about religion. It is not about party but how Nigeria will progress.” The governor also seized the opportunity to apologise to Comrade Oshiomhole over some political comments made against him and the governorship candidate that he supported in the last Edo State gubernatorial election. “You know I came to Edo State to make sure your candidate didn’t win election. Well, that assignment has been done; we now know who is who. I want to tell my people, I sincerely apologise to you and you know, each time you (we) learn.” Performing the inauguration, former governor of Edo State, Oshiomhole, noted:

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate orders probe of $18bn NLNG dividend payment

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate has directed the Accountant- General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, to investigate the payment of the sum of $18,323,032,261.03 as dividend from investment in the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited between 2004 and 2020. Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), gave the directive following disclosures from NLNG […]
News Top Stories

Kalu preaches love, unity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with Christians across the world on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration. According to Kalu, the Easter season is a good opportunity for Christians to embrace the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and teachings of the holy Bible. […]
News

Senate passes bill on N’Assembly Library Trust, 3 others

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday passed a bill for con- currence seeking to establish the National Assembly Library Trust Fund. Also passed for concurrence were three other bills namely; Nigerian Council for Management Development Bill, 2022; Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists Registration Board (Establishment) Bill, 2022 and Federal Medical Centre, Billiri, Gombe State (Establishment) Bill, 2022. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica