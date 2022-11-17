Wike apologises to Oshiomhole for past remarks

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has reiterated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 governors won’t abandon their call for equity, fairness and justice in any reconciliatory move within the party. Wike spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover, the 8th so far, and inaugurated by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State. According to the governor, before the PDP crisis, some party members sang the praises of the G-5 governors, but the same people now call them names for insisting on equity, fairness and justice.

He said: “I’m sure, those of them in my party, before, they cannot say anything without mentioning Wike. But now, because I said let the right thing be done, let agreement be agreement. Because I have said that, I have now become an enemy. These were people who were praising me morning, night, any day.

“But because we said, look, we had an agreement, do this, do that, and some people believe that they will not and we said it must be done. We stand for equity, fairness and justice. We are not against reconciliation, but reconciliation must be based on equity. “Politics now is about interest. You must tell me what is the interest of Rivers State.

I will not join anybody who does not want my state to benefit. I will not support anybody who does not like my state.” “When once you have lost integrity, there is nothing you can offer again. And that is the problem we are having in this country where politicians will stand up and make a statement.” According to him: “We need a Nigeria that all of us can be proud of.

All we are looking for is how Nigeria will progress. How people will have food on their table. It is not a about ethnicity, it is not about religion. It is not about party but how Nigeria will progress.” The governor also seized the opportunity to apologise to Comrade Oshiomhole over some political comments made against him and the governorship candidate that he supported in the last Edo State gubernatorial election. “You know I came to Edo State to make sure your candidate didn’t win election. Well, that assignment has been done; we now know who is who. I want to tell my people, I sincerely apologise to you and you know, each time you (we) learn.” Performing the inauguration, former governor of Edo State, Oshiomhole, noted:

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...