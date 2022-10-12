Wike appoints 14,000 advisers, 359 liaison officers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has appointed 14,000 new advisers barely 10 months before the end of his administration. He announced the appointments yesterday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri. Wike said: “The advisers will play a pivotal role in the administration.” The statement added: “In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. The appointments are with immediate effect.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...