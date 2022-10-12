Wike appoints 14,000 advisers, 359 liaison officers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has appointed 14,000 new advisers barely 10 months before the end of his administration. He announced the appointments yesterday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri. Wike said: “The advisers will play a pivotal role in the administration.” The statement added: “In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. The appointments are with immediate effect.”
Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 50,000 as NCDC confirms 201 new infections
Seven months after the country confirmed its index case, Nigeria has hit a major milestone in its COVID-19 recovery count as the number of discharged persons has now exceeded 50,000. According to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for September 30, 2020, with 421 newly discharged patients, the number of […]
NDDC: PDP insists on Akpabio’s sack, disbandment of IMC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over the corruption saga rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The party also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to also disband the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, noting that some officials of […]
JUST IN: TUC loses Secretary-General, Kwara Chair, In Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria lost two of its members in Monday’s attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, SaharaReporters is reporting. The online news portal had earlier reported that the Secretary-General of the TUC, Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi, was among the passengers killed when terrorists bombed and derailed an Abuja-Kaduna train and […]
