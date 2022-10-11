News

Wike appoints 14,000 advisers, 359 liaison officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has appointed 14,000 new advisers barely 10 months before the end of his administration.

He announced the appointments Tuesday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike said: “The advisers will play a pivotal role in the administration.”

The statement added: “In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. The appointments are with immediate effect.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Senate seeks dialogue on state police

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says mass protest, metaphor for sweeping police reforms Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, has charged Nigerians to use the opportunity provided by the #EndSARS protest to open a national dialogue on the desirability or not of having state police in the country. Basiru said that if, at the end […]
News

Tinubu Campaign Organisation constitutes 65-member think-thank c’ttee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

In preparation for the general campaign that would commence in September, the Tinubu Campaign Organization has constituted a 65- member think-thank committee to strategize on the way to drive the campaign. Tinubu Campaign Organization (TCO) is a campaign arm for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu The think-thank Committee which […]
News

Group targets 500 housing city in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A group, the Delta State Diaspora Business Platform has officially unveiled a proposed 500-unit mixed residential housing estate, tagged: “Delta Diaspora City” in Asaba, the state capital, as part of support for the ‘Stronger Delta Mantra’ of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration. Similarly, the group also proposed other diaspora-based investment products and initiatives to assist the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica