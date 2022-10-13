Wike approves N1bn for flood victims

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has approved N1billion emergency relief for flood victims flood in the Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government areas. According to him, the money is to enable vulnerable families, particularly in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni, to cope with the devastating floodwater, which has rendered them homeless. The governor has also set up a task force to coordinate the distribution of relief materials to affected communities.

He said the Permanent Secretary of the Special Services Bureau (SSB) in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. George Nwaeke, will serve as the Chairman of the task force, with Mrs. Inime Aguma, the Secretary. Other members are the Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Hope Ikiriko; the Chairman of Ogba / Egbema /Ndoni LGA, Vincent Job; Chukwuemeka Onowu and the Director of Administration in the Ministry of Special Duties.

