Wike asks PDP to apologies for Atiku’s comment

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to apologise to Nigerians for the recent comment attributed to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Atiku reportedly said at the Arewa town hall policy dialogue in Kaduna that the North “doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate or an Igbo candidate”.

Wike, who spoke to reporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport after his arrival from Spain on Monday, said if Atiku truly made the comment, such a statement is a threat to the unity of Nigeria.

Wike, who was accompanied by Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), said: “I don’t believe that my candidate for the PDP could make such a statement.

“But assuming he did, and this is one of the things we have been saying, this country needs to be united and part of the way you unite it is to include everybody.”

The governor said he is against anything that relegates any section of Nigeria and treats them as second fiddle. According to him, Atiku’s aides should be blamed for allowing him to make such a comment capable of heightening tension and deepening the feeling of alienation among Nigerians publicly.

He said: “That has now confirmed to me one of the reasons why those of them in their camp do not want (Iyorchia) Ayu to resign because they do not want inclusivity.”

Wike said since Atiku’s statement is now in the public domain, the PDP leadership should apologise to Nigerians while explaining the circumstances in which the statement was made.

