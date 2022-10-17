News

Wike asks PDP to apologies for Atiku’s comment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has told the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to apologise to Nigerians for the recent comment attributed to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Atiku reportedly said at the Arewa town hall policy dialogue in Kaduna that the North “doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate or an Igbo candidate”.

Wike, who spoke to reporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport after his arrival from Spain on Monday, said if Atiku truly made the comment, such a statement is a threat to the unity of Nigeria.

Wike, who was accompanied by Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), said: “I don’t believe that my candidate for the PDP could make such a  statement.

“But assuming he did, and this is one of the things we have been saying, this country needs to be united and part of the way you unite it is to include everybody.”

The governor said he is against anything that relegates any section of Nigeria and treats them as second fiddle. According to him, Atiku’s aides should be blamed for allowing him to make such a comment capable of heightening tension and deepening the feeling of alienation among Nigerians publicly.

He said: “That has now confirmed to me one of the reasons why those of them in their camp do not want (Iyorchia) Ayu to resign because they do not want inclusivity.”

Wike said since Atiku’s statement is now in the public domain,  the PDP  leadership should apologise to Nigerians while explaining the circumstances in which the statement was made.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CAN commends Vatican’s position on same-sex marriage

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), for rejecting same-sex union or marriage. According to the religious body, the rejection of same-sex marriage or union which was endorsed by Pope Francis, was a godly, timely and a decision too many, which […]
News Top Stories

2023 Presidential Poll: AA moves to halt Tinubu, APC’s ambition

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

A political party, the Action Alliance (AA) yesterday asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from including the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the ballot paper for the2023presidentialelection.   The opposition party also asked the court for another order restraining INEC from accepting the name of the […]
News

Rhapsody of Realities hits 7,000 languages

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A t a global programme dubbed Reachout Live with Pastor Chris, Christ Embassy will celebrate a historic milestone as the Rhapsody of Realities devotional is now in 7,000 languages of the world. No platform or publication in the world has ever been translated into 7,000 distinct languages. LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica