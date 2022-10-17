News

Wike asks PDP to apologies for Atiku’s comment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has told the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to apologise to Nigerians for the recent comment attributed to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Atiku reportedly said at the Arewa town hall policy dialogue in Kaduna that the North “doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate or an Igbo candidate”.

Wike, who spoke to reporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport after his arrival from Spain on Monday, said if Atiku truly made the comment, such a statement is a threat to the unity of Nigeria.

Wike, who was accompanied by Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), said: “I don’t believe that my candidate for the PDP could make such a  statement.

“But assuming he did, and this is one of the things we have been saying, this country needs to be united and part of the way you unite it is to include everybody.”

The governor said he is against anything that relegates any section of Nigeria and treats them as second fiddle. According to him, Atiku’s aides should be blamed for allowing him to make such a comment capable of heightening tension and deepening the feeling of alienation among Nigerians publicly.

He said: “That has now confirmed to me one of the reasons why those of them in their camp do not want (Iyorchia) Ayu to resign because they do not want inclusivity.”

Wike said since Atiku’s statement is now in the public domain,  the PDP  leadership should apologise to Nigerians while explaining the circumstances in which the statement was made.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Plateau: Ex-ALGON secretary clinches PDP guber ticket

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Ex-Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Secretary Caleb Mutfwang yesterday won the Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary. The former Mangu Local Chairman polled 252 votes to defeat Chief Wungak Kefas, who scored 113 votes. Timothy Golu, Letep Dabangs and others stepped down just before the election started. Speaking after the election, […]
News

Keerthan Shetty Shares His Journey to Becoming a Leader in the Cryptocurrency Industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  The cryptocurrency industry is incredibly powerful. The advancements that have been made in the world of digital currencies have changed how we invest and spend our money. The opportunities that cryptocurrency provides have also had a powerfully personal effect on the lives of some of its greatest innovators. Keerthan Shetty is one of these […]
News

Pentagon denies plea to help with migrant ‘crisis’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Pentagon has rejected a request from Washington DC’s mayor for help in dealing with thousands of undocumented migrants who have been transported to the city from border states. Arizona and Texas say the buses are being routed to the US capital and New York City to spread out the burden of unprecedented migration, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica