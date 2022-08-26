News Top Stories

Wike/Atiku Feud: Bode George urges Lamido, PDP elders to learn from Lar, Ekwueme, Bola Ige, others

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has advised former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and other elders of the party to learn from the pacifist nature of founding fathers of the party because ‘a divided house is a defeated house”. George, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, was reacting to statements credited to Lamido who took a swipe at Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his (Wike’s) belligerent attitude towards the presidential candidate of the party for the February 25,2023election, AlhajiAtiku Abubakar.

Lamido, also a former Foreign Affairs Minister, described Wike as ‘an em-peror’ who wants things done his way every time. He said just because Wike lost the presidential ticket to Atiku does not mean he (Wike) “should bring the roof down” But, George, former Governor of old Ondo State from 1987 to 1990, said as one of the founding fathers of the party in 1998, he would ensure the party goes into the 2023 general elections united. Citing the roles played by some founding fathers, such as Chief Solomon Lar, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Bola Ige (who wrote the constitution of the party), Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, Chief Sunday Awoniyi and others who did not allow personal interests to overshadow the collective interests of the party, George called on Lamido and others to eschew bitterness “because two wrongs don’t make a right”.

 

Our Reporters

