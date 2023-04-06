Politics

Wike Backs Gov-Elect To Continue Devt Projects

Posted on Author Ndubisi Chikae Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised that the Governor-elect Siminalayi Fubara will continue with his infrastructure development.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Mgbuoba/Ozuoba and Ada George Road Flyover in Obio/Akpor on Wednesday, Wike hailed the support enjoyed by his party and administration in the governorship election.

He explained that his administration considered the decongestion of the capital city comprising Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor before deciding on locations of flyovers.

He said: “The Rivers State Government built flyovers on the consideration of practical utility.

“I do not know what you (critics) mean by saying that Obio-Akpor has seven flyovers.

“All I know is that, in order to decongest the state and make the motoring experience easier for the people, we decided to build flyovers where it is necessary to do so.

“We, therefore, did not share or construct flyovers according to any sentiment of allocation by local government areas.

“It is because Obio Akpor Local Government Area is part of the city of Port Harcourt.

“Of course, you know Obio Akpor Local Government is comparatively overpopulated than any other local government.

“So, you expect that it is a reasonable decision for us to decongest the entire area in order to make life easier for the motoring and, indeed, the general public.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

