Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers

Rivers State government on Monday said it has prohibited all forms of protest in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim said the ban includes the
#ENDSARS protest agains police brutality holding in different parts of Nigeria.
“The Rivers State government hereby wishes to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State,” Nsirim said in a statement.
“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.”
Nsirim said the government took the decision following the dissolution of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the inspector-general of police Mohammed Adamu.
“There is no need for any form of protest against a unit of the Police Force that no longer exists,” he said.

