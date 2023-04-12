Wike Begged Me To Help Him Become Vice President – Dino Melaye

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship aspirant for the Kogi State gubenatorial election, Sen. Dino Melaye has revealed how the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, allegedly begged him to ensure Atiku Abubakar picked him as his running mate.

It would be recalled that in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, Governor Wike alongside other four governors had refused to work with the party’s candidate, saying the embattled Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, should step aside.

, After he lost the party’s presidential ticket to Atiku last year, Wike, in agreement with other four governors popularly known as G5 had insisted that for the sake of fairness and equity, they would not allow the candidate of the party and the PDP Chairman to be northerners.

Reacting to Wike’s outburst that he does not have what it takes to be Governor of Kogi State., Melaye said Wike was only fighting Atiku because the latter chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate despite entreaties from Wike.

Speaking on AIT, Melaye said: “Wike has no iota of integrity. Wike was calling me when Atiku Abubakar was to announce his running mate. I have records and I’m going to print them out. I’m waiting for him.

“He called me 19 times in two hours, begging us to convince Atiku Abubakar to make him the vice presidential candidate.

“He was at the airport. I have the video. He spent hours in the airport waiting for me to call him that Atiku Abubakar has picked him as the running mate. He was at the airport here waiting, calling me. I have witnesses.

“He was begging, promising heaven and earth that Atiku should announce him. It was around 1 or so that I called him that, Oga, nobody goes give you vice president. That’s when he left and flew back.”