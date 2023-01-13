Wike berates council chairmen for avoiding road construction

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the inability of some local government chairmen not to construct roads in rural areas, considering that his government does not tamper with their funds from the federation account. Wike, who was Obio- Akpor Local Government chairman during the tenure Dr Peter Odili, said it was wrong for council chairmen to seek the state government’s intervention in roads that they can conveniently construct for their people.

The governor, who spoke yesterday at Odiemudie Junction by Akoh Mini Central where he flagged off the construction of Odiemudie Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state. He told Benjamin Eke, chairman of Ahoada East Local Government that when hewaschairmanof Obio-AkporLocalGovernment, heexecuted road projects without asking for assistance from the then governor.

There was therefore no basis, Governor Wike said, for Eke to have stood before him to request the state government to construct the road in Ward 10 in Ahoada East Local Government. “I was a council chairman. People in the state, I was constructing roads. I had never one day called the governor to come and do so and so thing. You have the temerity to stand before me to say, come and do the road in Ward 10.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...