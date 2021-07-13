News

Wike blames Imoke’s leadership style for PDP crisis in C’River

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke for the crisis that has engulfsed the Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as mounting criticism of the leadership style of former governor persists.

 

Wike had in his remarks that was supposed to be an tribute of Imoke during the 60th birthday celebration and the 10th anniversary of his Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBLF), as well as the 11th Career Day Conference of the foundation, the governor was said to have taken a swipe on Imoke, blaming him for the sliding fortunes of PDP in the state.

 

Meanwhile, Imoke’s predecessor in office, Donald Duke was the first to finger Imoke’s autocratic style of leadership for pushing Governor Ben Ayade and some of his supporters out of the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Wike, who re-echoed similar sentiment, accused Senator Imoke of not doing enough to hold the party together in the state, just as he took a swipe at the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

 

According to Wike, leadership is not theoretical but practical, saying that his honouring of the invitation by Imoke was a demonstration of his leadership attribute, which he said Imoke and some of the national leaders of the party lacked, a development he said was affecting the party adversely.

 

Wike said that if Senator Imoke as the leader of the party during his tenure as governor and now as an elder of the party had demonstrated practical leadership, the party would not have suffered the fate visited on it in the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kogi: Supreme Court affirms Bello’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…dismisses PDP, SDP appeals   The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the November 16, 2019 elections.   The apex court however dismissed separate appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Musa Wada and that of Social Democratic Party filed to challenge the […]
News

The diaspora quagmire for Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is established that the population of a nation is its strength; the intellectual and positive productive gifts of its citizenry are its power and enviable assets. The overbeaten cliché in the inaugural address by a former American President. Mr. John F. Kennedy’s in 1961, pricked the consciousness of the people to national loyalty and […]
News

NGO trains police officers ahead of VAAP Act domestication

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A group, Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), has trained gender and human rights desk officers of the Bayelsa State Police Command to get them prepared ahead of the passage. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Head of Governance and Human Rights at CEHRD, Dr David Vareba, who represented the NGO, said the essence of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica