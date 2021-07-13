Wike blames Imoke’s leadership style for PDP crisis in C’River

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke for the crisis that has engulfsed the Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as mounting criticism of the leadership style of former governor persists.

Wike had in his remarks that was supposed to be an tribute of Imoke during the 60th birthday celebration and the 10th anniversary of his Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBLF), as well as the 11th Career Day Conference of the foundation, the governor was said to have taken a swipe on Imoke, blaming him for the sliding fortunes of PDP in the state.

Meanwhile, Imoke’s predecessor in office, Donald Duke was the first to finger Imoke’s autocratic style of leadership for pushing Governor Ben Ayade and some of his supporters out of the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who re-echoed similar sentiment, accused Senator Imoke of not doing enough to hold the party together in the state, just as he took a swipe at the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

According to Wike, leadership is not theoretical but practical, saying that his honouring of the invitation by Imoke was a demonstration of his leadership attribute, which he said Imoke and some of the national leaders of the party lacked, a development he said was affecting the party adversely.

Wike said that if Senator Imoke as the leader of the party during his tenure as governor and now as an elder of the party had demonstrated practical leadership, the party would not have suffered the fate visited on it in the state

