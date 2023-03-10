2023 Elections Politics

Wike Blasts Amaechi, Says You Voted Atiku Instead Of Obi, Why Claim You Love Igbos

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday berated the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi for voting for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) despite he claimed he loves Igbo people.

Ameachi had in a campaign rally for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) around the Diobu area of Port Harcourt ahead of the March 18 poll said Igbo blood runs through his veins.

He stated further that while he was the Governor of the state, his administration favoured the Igbo, who he also claimed to be part of, berating the current administration of Wike for not being fair enough with Igbos.

Reacting to the development while addressing the PDP supporters during a campaign rally in the state, Wike wondered how Amaechi could claim to love the Igbo and yet refuse to support the Labour Party  (LP) candidate, Peter Obi for the presidency but instead, voted for Atiku.

“You think you’re smart, but you’re not smart. You said you love the Igbo, but you supported Atiku. You refused to support Obi. If you didn’t know the Igbos then you’re supposed to support them.

“You’ve been a minister for how many years, what did you do for the Igbo? What do you do for the Igbo? When he was running for President, he said power should come to the South.

“When he lost, he didn’t believe in that again and said power should go to the North. So that when the North finishes, they’ll give him,” Wike said.

