Wike Breaks Silence, Says G5 Governors Never Agreed To Support Peter Obi

Following the just-concluded presidential election held on February 25, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said that the aggrieved G5 Governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did not agree to support the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Wike who spoke on Wednesday during a live media chat in Port Harcourt, the state capital said the G-5 governors only reached an agreement and formulated strategies to ensure the emergence of a Southern President.

The Governor said some of his colleagues such as Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Samuel Ortom of Benue, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia made huge sacrifices to ensure the emergence of a Southern President.

Speaking further, Wike highlighted that the aim of PDP governors was equity, fairness, and justice, saying that they are happy that a Southern president has emerged.

He said though Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state won his re-election, he had earlier said he would not mind sacrificing his second term in the interest of the unity of Nigeria.

“There was never a time the integrity Group met and say it must be this person. We only agreed on the Southern President. We formulated strategies and the southern President emerged. Our interest is that a southern President should emerge.

“When we went to our meeting, we decided on the Southern President. We didn’t say it must be this. We said whatever you are doing it must be the Southern President. The aim of G5 was equity, fairness, and justice”.

“Ortom said even if he loses his senatorial election, let equity, justice, and fairness prevail. He may not gain it now. But history will be kind to him. The same applies to Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu. Even Makinde said even if he lost his governorship ambition, he was interested in the unity of Nigeria”.

When asked whether justice and equity prevailed since the southeast did not produce the President, Wike said the winning capacity of an individual and his party must also be taken into consideration.

“We have a different interest when you come to the south. People must choose who is likely to win the election. To win an election in Nigeria you must have the spread. What we are saying is that power should shift to the South,” the governor said.

