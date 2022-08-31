News

Wike claims Rivers’ rapist joined Atiku to receive Shekarau to PDP

Posted on

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, who is a rapist, joined former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to receive Senator Ibrahim Shekarau back into the party on Monday. The governor, who spoke yesterday while inaugurating the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said he saw the saidPDP memberinthe large crowd that attended the event on television. Wikesaid:“Iwaswatching televisionyesterday(Monday) when they went to Kano to receive Shekarau. I saw one rapistfromRiversStatesitting at the back where he went to jointhemtoreceiveShekarau but I asked him; ‘How many people have you made to join your party in your state? “You have gone to receive somebody somewhere, but you have not made efforts to receive other people to join your party in your state.”

 

Our Reporters

