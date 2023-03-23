Wike Clears Air On What Happened After He Nominated Peter Obi

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has cleared the air on how he nominated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

Narrating his experience, Governor Wike explained what transpired at the residence of the former Senate President Bukola Saraki after he nominated Obi as Atiku’s running mate.

According to him, they fought him for nominating Peter Obi among other persons to be Atiku’s Vice Presidential candidate ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Wike’s revelation is coming days after he was alleged of working against Obi in the February 25 presidential election.

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won Rivers State during the presidential election.

Following Obi’s loss to Bola Tinubu, Wike has been accused of working against the former Anambra State Governor.

Wike who spoke in a media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday said: “I never told Rivers State, people, to vote for a candidate, I told them to vote for the unity of Nigeria. I take exception to Peter Obi’s comment that I came out against him. People are not being sincere, people are not being appreciative.

“In 2019, ask Peter Obi, I was part of the team that chose Peter Obi to be the vice-presidential candidate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“When we met at Atiku Abubakar’s house, he said these are the names and we chose Peter Obi.

“While we were at (Bukola) Saraki’s house in the night, I was fought by people like Ike Ekweremadu and my own friend, people like the Governor of Ebonyi State, people were like why must I be the one to choose Peter Obi, why must I choose for the candidates?

“Did he come out to say Governor Wike was the one who supported me to be the vice-presidential candidate?

“When he said I came out against him, it is unfortunate because nobody has ever heard me during my campaigns saying don’t vote for Peter Obi, I never said so. But even if that is the case, that I didn’t support you, you cannot say that I came out against you. I didn’t have any agreement with you in the first place.”

