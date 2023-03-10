Politics Top Stories

Wike Commends APC Governors For Supporting Southern Presidency

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Friday commended the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for upholding a rotational presidency and power shift to the South.

Governor Wike handed down the commendation at the commissioning of the Akpabu-Egbeda road in the Emohua Local Government Area (APC) of the state.

Speaking at the event, Wike described himself as one of the apostles of power shift, saying the support for a southern president had nothing to do with political parties but the unity and oneness of Nigeria.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had last week Wednesday declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC as the President-elect after defeating the candidates of PDP and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively.

Wike, a leader of the aggrieved PDP governors, had refused to support Atiku’s campaign, saying the party’s constitution was against one region of the country producing both the presidential candidate and the national chairman.

Speaking on Friday, the Governor said, “I thank and commend the people of Emohua local government for standing firm to support the southern presidency.”

“I did say as one of the apostles of power shift, I maintain it has nothing to do about the party. It has to do with the unity of Nigeria; it has to show the oneness of Nigeria.

“That is why I commend the APC governors who came out boldly to say despite the fact that they are in power, they said no, this country we are all one.”

He added that the country must continue to be one, and if that is the case, power must shift to the South.

“I commend them [APC], so whether you voted for Peter Obi or you voted for Asiwaju Tinubu, I have no problem with you, as far as you stood for the southern presidency.”

Ahead of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections, Wike urged the people to defend their polling units against bullying and snatching of ballot boxes.

The Rivers governor vowed that since he won “three over three” in the February 25 senatorial elections, he would also win the 32 assembly seats in the state.

