Wike commends IGP, CP for improved security in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has attributed the improved security in the state to the professionalism and commitment displayed by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka. He described the IGP as a committed professional in the handling of security issues in the state, just as he lauded the Rivers CP, Eboka Friday for not tackling crime through political lens. The governor spoke through the Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, at the commissioning of the Police Officers Wives Association’s Skills Acquisition Centre at Igwurita, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. He said: “We have had many Commissioners of Police in Rivers State and there was a time we could only sleep with one eye open, but since this CP came, the security situation in Rivers State has tremendously improved.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...