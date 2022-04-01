Wike commends IGP, CP for improved security in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has attributed the improved security in the state to the professionalism and commitment displayed by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka. He described the IGP as a committed professional in the handling of security issues in the state, just as he lauded the Rivers CP, Eboka Friday for not tackling crime through political lens. The governor spoke through the Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, at the commissioning of the Police Officers Wives Association’s Skills Acquisition Centre at Igwurita, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. He said: “We have had many Commissioners of Police in Rivers State and there was a time we could only sleep with one eye open, but since this CP came, the security situation in Rivers State has tremendously improved.
Related Articles
Ekiti attracted $50m investments in 2 years, says Fayemi
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that his administration in the first two years attracted investment worth $50 million to the state in its efforts to reduce over dependence on the federal revenue allocation. Fayemi, who stated this yesterday at the second labour roundtable meeting held at the conference hall of the Governor’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kwara: Tribunal sacks APC lawmaker, declares PDP’s candidate winner
Kwara State House of Assembly Elections Petitions’ Tribunal sitting in Ilorin, yesterday nullified the election of the lawmaker representing Patigi Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Adam of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged irregularities in his names. Consequently, the tribunal declared Hon. Mohammed Yahaya, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: NCDC records 1 death, 44 new infections
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported one more death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 2,066. The centre also reported 44 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,559. The NCDC made the disclosure on its official […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)