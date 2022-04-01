News

Wike commends IGP, CP for improved security in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has attributed the improved security in the state to the professionalism and commitment displayed by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka. He described the IGP as a committed professional in the handling of security issues in the state, just as he lauded the Rivers CP, Eboka Friday for not tackling crime through political lens. The governor spoke through the Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, at the commissioning of the Police Officers Wives Association’s Skills Acquisition Centre at Igwurita, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. He said: “We have had many Commissioners of Police in Rivers State and there was a time we could only sleep with one eye open, but since this CP came, the security situation in Rivers State has tremendously improved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti attracted $50m investments in 2 years, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that his administration in the first two years attracted investment worth $50 million to the state in its efforts to reduce over dependence on the federal revenue allocation. Fayemi, who stated this yesterday at the second labour roundtable meeting held at the conference hall of the Governor’s […]
News

Kwara: Tribunal sacks APC lawmaker, declares PDP’s candidate winner

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State House of Assembly Elections Petitions’ Tribunal sitting in Ilorin, yesterday nullified the election of the lawmaker representing Patigi Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Adam of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged irregularities in his names. Consequently, the tribunal declared Hon. Mohammed Yahaya, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC records 1 death, 44 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported one more death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 2,066. The centre also reported 44 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,559. The NCDC made the disclosure on its official […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica