Wike, CP, Service Chiefs storm illegal refining site

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike; Commissioner of Police Eboka Friday; and other service chiefs yesterday stormed a modular refinery in Ogbodo community in Ikwerre Local Government Area, and the forest of Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area, in a move targeted at oil thieves unleashing soot to the people. Wike vowed not to spare anyone involved in the illegal bunkering and artisanal refinery activities.

He also maintained that his administration will not succumb to any form of blackmail or sentiment that will be stirred by those perpetrators in an attempt to frustrate efforts at curbing suchlike hazardous business. The governor said: “They can’t be doing this and be killing my people. No reasonable government will allow that. And I can tell you with all due respect, we will take this matter very seriously.”

