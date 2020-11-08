Wike Cup: Akwa United proves class in Cynosure’s 3-1 victory

•Bayelsa holds Abia; as MFM, Goddosky ends in draw

Two first half goals and a third in the second half were all Akwa United needed to dispatch Cynosure FC in the ongoing 2nd Edition of the Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament.

Despite starting brilliantly, Cynosure FC shot itself in the foot when a poor clearance from goalkeeper Believe Imiete was punished by Ukeme Williams with a powerful shot in the 17th minute.

Before the team could regroup, they were soon behind barely five minutes later when Ndifreke Effiong scored from a well weighted pass. Cynosure FC started the second half with greater determination and was rewarded when Anyanwu Daberechi scored a brilliant header off a corner kick.

However, Ubong Friday scored a glorious goal to kill off any fighting spirit from Cynosure, who will now hope for a better outing in their next match. Speaking after the game, Akwa United’s coach, Kennedy Boboye, described the game as a good one against a team that is physical.

In the second match of the day, Abia Warriors and Bayelsa United played out a gruelling 1-1 draw.

Anthony Okemirri scored from the spot in the first hall before Bayelsa United equalised with a brilliant goal in the second half. The final game of the day also ended in a draw with Goddosky FC forcing MFM FC of Lagos to a 2-2 draw.

