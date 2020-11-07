Sports

Wike Cup: Lobi Stars shock Rivers United in opener

A 22nd minute goal from Lobi Stars’ Ossy Martins proved to be the difference in the opening match of Governor Wike Pre-season tournament against hosts, Rivers United. Martins capitalised on Rivers United’s defender error to score a superb lob into the top right corner that caught Ospina Egbe napping. Lobi Stars thought they had scored the goal in the 72nd but was ruled offside by the referee.

Rivers United made multiple changes to salvage at least a point but it proved too little as Lobi withstood all forays from the home side. Special Guest for the opening match, Ambassador Desmond Akawor commended the organisers for a job well done.

Akawor, who is also the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State stressed that Governor Wike’s support for sports has become legendary, which also earned him Power of Sports (POS) in Africa. Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye expressed satisfaction with the level of organisation and fair play from the two teams.

He noted that the Pre-Season tournament is basically to prepare teams ahead of the upcoming season and not a must-win for any of the teams. He disclosed that Rivers United was ready for continental and NPFL campaigns, pointing out that the team will continue to build on its strength. Dignitaries that graced the opening match include Special Adviser to Rivers Governor on Real Madrid Academy, Chris Green; Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Sports, Sir Honour Sirawo

