Wike Cup: Port Harcourt very safe, says Iyaye

Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, says Port Harcourt and indeed, Rivers State is very safe for all sports lovers and Nigerians from all walks of life. He stated this shortly after meeting with the organizing committee for the second edition of Governor Wike Pre-season Soccer Tournament starting in Port Harcourt on Friday, November 6, 2020. According to him, Port Harcourt has hosted several high profile sporting and non-sporting events without a single incident, pointing that the Governor Wike Pre- Season tournament will be held successfully without any distractions.

He stressed that security of lives and property remains paramount to the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration, hence the safe environment being enjoyed by Rivers people. The sports commissioner noted further that Port Harcourt has always been home to people from all over the world and particularly, for sports men and women, who have attended several sports competitions in the state. Meanwhile, the draw for the tournament would be held tomorrow, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Ministry of Sports Conference Hall by 11am.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Bashir Badawiy, who disclosed this noted that Rivers United, Akwa United, Abia Warriors, Nasarawa United, Kwara United, Lobi Stars, MFM FC, Bayelsa United, Niger Tornadoes, Plateau United, Cynosure FC, Udala FC, Ottafolo FC, Goddosky FC, among others have all confirmed their participation for the high-profile soccer fiesta. Badawiy said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a glorious competition that promises to be the most glamorous pre-season tourney in Nigeria. “The clubs have all confirmed their participation and I can tell you some of the clubs are departing from their various locations from tomorrow.

This is the biggest pre-season tourney in Nigeria and you can be sure that we will have a great event. “Port Harcourt is safe and you can see that everywhere is calm. All the teams coming for the tournament will have a good time in the Garden City. We welcome them with open arms and promise that it will be a successful one,” he stressed.

