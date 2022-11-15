News

Wike dedicates New Telegraph’s award to people of Rivers State

Emmanuel Masha and Anayo Ezugwu

Emmanuel Masha and Anayo Ezugwu The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has dedicated the “Political Icon of the Year Award” given to him by the New Telegraph newspapers to the people of the state.

The governor spoke in Government House, Port Harcourt when Mr. Ayodele Aminu, the Managing Director/Editor-in- Chief of the newspaper, presented him the official letter conveying the award, which will take place on November 18th. Wike, whom the news    paper awarded the Best Governor in the Country in Infrastructure in 2016, said that without the support of Rivers people, he would not have made the kind of impact that brought the award.

He words: “On behalf of the people of Rivers State, I want to thank the New Telegraph for this award. This award is dedicated to Rivers people for all their support. “God has used the people of the state to support us and for us to be able to contribute our own quota.” Wike expressed joy over his nomination by  New Telegraph Newspapers for the 2022 Awards Ceremony slated for Friday.

Wike, in his acceptance letter, signed by the Executive Assistant to the Governor, Dr Ayebaesin Jacob Baredugo, appreciated the management of the newspaper for finding him worthy of the award, adding: “I am directed to refer to your letter dated 17th August 2022 on the nomination for the Award of Political Icon of the Year and convey to you that his Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, has accepted your newspaper’s nomination for the award: ‘Political Icon of the Year, 2022’.

“The governor expresses his appreciation to the board of editors of the Daily Telegraph for this award. Please accept His Excellency’s best wishes as always.” The Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Ayodele Aminu, had in the letter of nomination said the award was in recognition of the governor’s various political achievements, which he recorded since his assumption of office in 2015.

Aminu said: “We took particular note of your efforts as the last man standing for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when the party was still in shock after the loss of the 2015 presidential election. “We also took into account your stoic fight in 2019, when forces were mobilised against your re-election by forces of opposition in your state.

“But among all your political achievements, we were delighted by the spirited efforts you made to bring the presidency of the country to the Southern part.

That was reflected in your courageous outing at the PDP  Presidential Convention, where you were on the verge of snatching the ticket from formidable opponents before some last minute changes altered the narrative.”

“It is important to note that since your loss of that ticket, the PDP has been labouring to unite the party, while you have become a subject of courting by different political interests. We have no doubt that between the year 2021 and now, you have been the most courageous, outstanding and fearless political figure in the country today.

“We are, therefore, pleased to honour you with the above-mentioned award at the ‘New Telegraph 2022 Awards Ceremony’ slated for Friday, November 18, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

 

