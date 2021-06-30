News

Wike: Defecting govs from PDP to APC are treacherous

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, yesterday described governors and others that are defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as persons treacherous and without conscience. He added that such politicians cannot be trusted considering that they rode on the back of the PDP to power but dumped the party for the APC.

Wike, who spoke at the flag off of Woji-Aleto- Alesa-Refinery Road and bridge with spur to the East-West Road at Woji town, said no amount of blackmailing or intimidation would make him leave the PDP. The governor said it was ludicrous and hypocritical of the APC to demonise the PDP and then still turns around to poach members of the same party, accusing the APC-led government of blackmailing and coercing some PDP governors and members to join the ruling party. He said: “People who could not win ordinary election. The party used technicality and went to court and got victory.

Now, they say they are leaving the party. Hopeless and shameless human beings. People who have no conscience. “Bring everything you have against me, I will not join you. Rivers state will not join you. Even if it is only Rivers state in this country, we will continue to be PDP.”

