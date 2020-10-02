Wike: Devolution of powers’ll aid nation’s development

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that Nigeria’s development will remain stunted without strong institutions that will promote devolution of power. Speaking during the event organized to mark the nation’s 60th Independence Day celebration at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor also said that it was time for the country to confront core political and economic issues that hamper sustained growth.

This was as he noted that for the country to be on the path of progressive growth, the rule of law, a fraud-proof electoral system, an effective neutrality of law enforcement agencies and independence of the judiciary should be put in place.

Wike, who also restated his administration’s commitment to promote the unity of the country and ensure peaceful co-existence of all residents of the state, said efforts would be sustained in improving the standard of living of the people, expansion of healthcare delivery and pursuit of accelerated economic growth of the state. The governor added: “There is an unprecedented investment in the provision of socio-economic infrastructure across the state. We are constructing roads, flyovers, jetties, markets and expanding healthcare and education facilities throughout the state including the rural areas. “This is to accelerate economic growth and make life more meaningful for our people.

We have spared no effort in advancing and achieving security in the state. “Rivers State is now reckoned as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria with an improved business environment that is attracting investors. Clearly, we have a bright future.”

He said: “To put Nigeria on the path of progressive growth, the rule of law, a fraud-proof electoral system, an effective neutrality of law enforcement agencies and independence of the judiciary should be put in place. “We may gloat in the limited progress that we have made since independence, but it is true that we have achieved relative expansion in access to education, healthcare and the socio-economic infrastructure.

