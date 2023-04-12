Wike dismisses PDP supporters’ attack on Cole

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed as baseless the allegation raised by Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attacked him and prevented him from accessing INEC office in Port Harcourt.

Cole, in the company of Emeka Beke, the state chairman of Rivers APC, allegedly escaped harm near the state INEC office, along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, while going to get election materials to back up his case at the elections tribunal.

But Wike wondered why Cole, and not his lawyers or agents, was the one going to the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) office to collect certified true copies (CTC) of electoral materials. The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of Government Secondary School, Kpor, in Gokana Local Government Area yesterday, said Cole lost the governorship election, urging him to come out clean so that people would know his intentions.

The governor said: “Have you seen where a candidate is going to INEC to collect certified true copies (CTC)? What are your lawyers doing? What are your agents doing?”