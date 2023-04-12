News

Wike dismisses PDP supporters’ attack on Cole

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed as baseless the allegation raised by Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attacked him and prevented him from accessing INEC office in Port Harcourt.

Cole, in the company of Emeka Beke, the state chairman of Rivers APC, allegedly escaped harm near the state INEC office, along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, while going to get election materials to back up his case at the elections tribunal.

But Wike wondered why Cole, and not his lawyers or agents, was the one going to the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) office to collect certified true copies (CTC) of electoral materials. The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of Government Secondary School, Kpor, in Gokana Local Government Area yesterday, said Cole lost the governorship election, urging him to come out clean so that people would know his intentions.

The governor said: “Have you seen where a candidate is going to INEC to collect certified true copies (CTC)? What are your lawyers doing? What are your agents doing?”

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ekiti emerges best in US-based women’s equality survey

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State has emerged as the top performer in a women’s equality survey conducted by a United States-based resource centre Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS). In the survey titled ‘Huge Disparities in Women’s Equality in Nigeria’, the Institute examined the roles of women in forging peace and growing economies based on data […]
News

Abia North Stakeholders to Ukwalangwa: Attacks on Orji needless

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Political stakeholders from Abia North have risen in defence of the comment by the senator representing Abia Central in the National Assembly, Senator Theodore Orji that the subsisting rotation of the governorship seat among the three political blocs should be allowed to stand in line with the ‘charter of equity’ so that Abia North could […]
News

SIM Card: 7m jobs under threat over NIN registration

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Association of SIM Card Registration Agents of Nigeria (ASAN), Ogun State chapter yesterday raised the alarm over loss of 7 million jobs following a directive by the Nigeria Communication Commission’s (NCC) that sales and registration of new SIM cards be suspended indefinitely. Chairman of the association, Mr. Mutiu Aileru, made the disclosure at a press […]

Leave a Reply